Raymond Boutin
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Raymond Boutin, 77, who passed away on July 29, 2020. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Boutin, a resident of Carencro, was the son of the late Clarence Boutin and the former Edith Boudreaux. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cheryl Boutin; daughter, Belinda Arabie and her husband, Gerald; son, Donnie Boutin and his wife, Jamie; grandchildren, Dylan and Ashley Arabie, Julie Speight and her husband, Dylan, and Courtney Boutin. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Helen Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Personal condolences may be sent to the Boutin family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
