Raymond Demas Broussard
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Raymond Demas Broussard, 88, who passed away on October 10, 2020 at his residence. Reverend Stanley Jawa will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Readers will be Clint Broussard and Bridget Mier. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Raymond served in the U. S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. He was an active member in the Woodmen of the World, Camp 714, for forty years and a lifelong parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. Raymond owned and operated Ray's Furniture and Appliances for 53 years until retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Laura Guilbeau Broussard; children, Craig Broussard and his wife, Yvonne, Stephanie Broussard and Allison Broussard; grandchildren, Jason (Melissa) Turner, Clint (Shenee) Broussard, Jennifer (Louis) Dronet, and Bridget (Justin) Mier; great-grandchildren, Jace Turner, Ryli Turner, Carlyn Broussard, Cambri Broussard, Drake Upton, Bayleigh Dronet, Alyssa Dronet, Demi Dronet, Kinsley Mier, and Charli Mier; and his siblings, Joyce Gauthier and Rod Broussard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ducre and Olive Trahan Broussard; two brothers, Will Broussard and Fred Broussard; and one daughter and son-in-law, Marietta Broussard Turner and Wilfred "T-Boy" Turner. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 9:30 AM until 12:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM on Wednesday morning. Pallbearers will be Glenn Broussard, Clint Broussard, Jason Turner, Jace Turner, Drake Upton and Ryan Broussard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rod Broussard, Howard Simon, Justin Mier, Louis Dronet, Lester Gauthier, Jr., and Timothy Broussard. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
