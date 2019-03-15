Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Edward Hannie. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Raymond Edward Hannie, age 48, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Abby Hannie Dupre' and Nicolas Hannie. Eulogists will be Nicol Hannie and Judge Richard T. Haik. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. John Cemetery. Survivors include three brothers, Edward J. Hannie II and his wife Shadon Biggs Hannie of Lafayette, Maurice E. "Mo" Hannie and his wife Joyce Landry Hannie of Lafayette, and Nicol E. Hannie and his wife Heidi Guidry Hannie of Lafayette; nieces and nephews, Kali Hannie Roberts, Krislyn Hannie Vollenweider, Stefan Hannie, Kelsey Hannie, Abby Hannie Dupre', Ashlee Hannie, Lacey Fontenot, Nicolas Hannie, Alexander Hannie, Hayley Walters and Lacey Williams; great nieces and nephew, Jayce and Brenna Roberts and Adeline Vollenweider. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Edward Joseph Hannie and Jeannette Marie Deraney; and a special aunt, Evelyn Hannie. Raymond had a special place in everyone's heart. He loved music, his cards, New Orleans Saints, and riding his bike. Raymond especially enjoyed spending time with family for gatherings, taking a car ride and going out to eat. A special thanks to ARC of Acadiana for their compassionate care they gave to Raymond throughout the years. The Hannie family also would like to extend their appreciation to his caregivers with Platinum Health Care Staffing especially Liticia "Tee" Randolph and Naomi Thomas. Special thanks to Judge Richard T. Haik for his guidance, love and support throughout the years. Honorary Pallbearers will Edward Hannie II, Maurice "Mo" Hannie, Nicol Hannie, Stefan Hannie, Nicolas Hannie, Alexander Hannie, Tim Dupre', and Judge Richard T. Haik. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE Lafayette location on Sunday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond E. Hannie's name to ARC of Acadiana, 2008 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette, La. 70506. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Raymond Edward Hannie, age 48, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Abby Hannie Dupre' and Nicolas Hannie. Eulogists will be Nicol Hannie and Judge Richard T. Haik. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. John Cemetery. Survivors include three brothers, Edward J. Hannie II and his wife Shadon Biggs Hannie of Lafayette, Maurice E. "Mo" Hannie and his wife Joyce Landry Hannie of Lafayette, and Nicol E. Hannie and his wife Heidi Guidry Hannie of Lafayette; nieces and nephews, Kali Hannie Roberts, Krislyn Hannie Vollenweider, Stefan Hannie, Kelsey Hannie, Abby Hannie Dupre', Ashlee Hannie, Lacey Fontenot, Nicolas Hannie, Alexander Hannie, Hayley Walters and Lacey Williams; great nieces and nephew, Jayce and Brenna Roberts and Adeline Vollenweider. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Edward Joseph Hannie and Jeannette Marie Deraney; and a special aunt, Evelyn Hannie. Raymond had a special place in everyone's heart. He loved music, his cards, New Orleans Saints, and riding his bike. Raymond especially enjoyed spending time with family for gatherings, taking a car ride and going out to eat. A special thanks to ARC of Acadiana for their compassionate care they gave to Raymond throughout the years. The Hannie family also would like to extend their appreciation to his caregivers with Platinum Health Care Staffing especially Liticia "Tee" Randolph and Naomi Thomas. Special thanks to Judge Richard T. Haik for his guidance, love and support throughout the years. Honorary Pallbearers will Edward Hannie II, Maurice "Mo" Hannie, Nicol Hannie, Stefan Hannie, Nicolas Hannie, Alexander Hannie, Tim Dupre', and Judge Richard T. Haik. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE Lafayette location on Sunday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond E. Hannie's name to ARC of Acadiana, 2008 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette, La. 70506. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811. Funeral Home Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc

600 E Farrel Rd

Lafayette , LA 70508

(337) 984-2811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close