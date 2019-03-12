Private funeral services will be conducted for Raymond J. "Sam" Bernard Sr., 91, at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Proclamation of the readings for the funeral service will be proclaimed by Valerie Griffin, Lori LeBlanc and Renee Terro. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. Public visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:30 PM with the recitation of the Rosary by the Men's Rosary Group at 6:30 PM. A native of Welsh and a resident of New Iberia, Sam passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 12:30 AM at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Facility. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.