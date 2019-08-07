A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Raymond John Guidry, 89, who passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday and continue on Friday at 7:00 am until 10:00 am. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Thursday. Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Gift Bearers will be Callen Frederick and Jake Thibodeaux. Readers will be Madison Frederick and Morgan Guidry Seaux. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge. Mr. Guidry honorably served his country in the Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam war. During his free time, he enjoyed going to the casino with his late wife of 62 years, taking care of his dog, and cherished moments spent with his family. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Guidry of Mandeville, David Guidry and wife Mary of Youngsville, and Keith Guidry of Breaux Bridge; grandchildren, Gena Guidry, Jessica Guidry Harrower and spouse Michael, John Guidry, Shannon Guidry and spouse Misti, Kami Guidry Thibodeaux and spouse Kasey, and Erin Guidry Frederick and spouse Timmy; great-grandchildren, Morgan Guidry Seaux, Gage Guidry, Jake Thibodeaux, Madison Frederick, Callen Frederick, Evelyn Harrower, and Henry Harrower. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Blanchard Guidry; parents Jean Charles and Esma Dumatrait Guidry; sisters, Jeannell Landry and Lily Mae Landry. Pallbearers will be Shannon Guidry, John Guidry, Kasey Thibodeaux, Timmy Frederick, Gage Guidry, David Guidry, Kenneth Guidry, and Keith Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will be Norris Latiolais, Patrick Landry, Skyler Willis, and Late Russell Landry. Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements. To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019