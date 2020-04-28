Private services will be held for Raymond "The Candyman" Kidder, age 87, who peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Lafayette. Raymond was a strong willed and hard working boy which carried over to his manhood and with only an eighth grade education, he left school to work the fields with his family. At the age of twenty-two, he married his wife, MaryLee, and moved to Conroe, TX where he worked for Sunoil Co., and had their first child. Later he moved back to Louisiana and found his calling in the candy sales business working with Curtis Candy. With determination and hard work in his soul, he and his wife opened their own business, Kidder's Wholesale Candy, which they successfully ran for thirty-eight years while raising their four children, including his two sisters-in-law. Raymond was also an outdoorsman meaning that he loved "staying" outdoors working in his yard, especially his garden. He grew amazing vegetables and loved cooking them and his hunting or fishing catch of the day for his family. Raymond was also a member of the Bonne Mort Society and Woodmen of the World. Raymond also had a lifelong love for dancing which he did very well even through his declining memory. He never missed a step and we know for certain he will be waltzing it up in Heaven. Raymond was very proud of all that he accomplished in his life. He will be dearly missed by all his family and also his extended Courtyard family which called him a sweet little man. To us, he was a loving husband and a caring father (Our little daddy). He leaves behind his loving daughters, Paul Stelly and her husband, Tim, and Angela Melancon and her husband, Byron; six grandchildren, Danae' Vincent and her husband, Jeff, Jr., Heidi Mouton and her husband, Mike, Gavin Stelly and his wife, Hannah, Layne Melancon and Kameron and Kourtney Melancon; six great-grandchildren, Treyden, Brennen and Caylee Vincent, Gabby and Averie Mouton and Jaxton Stelly; his sisters, Jane Braquet, Anna Delchome and Norma Landry; his only brother, Allen Kidder; two sisters-in-law whom he raised, Aileen Kidder and her husband, Russell, and Melba Vincent and her husband, Jeff; and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Kidder and Angelle Dalfrey Kidder; his loving wife, MaryLee Babineaux; daughter, Joy Kidder; his only son, Gordon "Doc" Kidder; sisters, Mildred Mamer, Gloria Benoit and Ellerine Kidder; and his infant great grandson, Grayson Mouton. Pallbearers will be Tim Stelly, Byron Melancon, Gavin Stelly, Layne Melancon, Treydon Vincent and Brennen Vincent. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.