Raymond M. Pennison Jr.
Funeral Services for Raymond M. Pennison Jr., 73, will be at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at David Funeral Home with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 8:30AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 10:30AM. Raymond, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Broussard passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Heart Hospital in Lafayette. He was U.S. Air Force Veteran. He retired as a Sales Manager with Caterpillar after many years of service. He enjoyed many hobbies including riding his Harley, NASCAR and salt water fishing. He was good with his hands tinkering and fixing things, but his greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 52 years; Mona Deroche Pennison, his daughters; Rachel St. Julien, and Alison Jorajuria and husband Tico; brothers Wayne Pennison and wife Dora, Wade Pennison, and Rueben Pennison and wife Dale, and grandchildren; Jacob, Gabrielle, Jordan and Joshua. He is preceded in death by his parents; Raymond Sr. and Melba Estave Pennison. Serving as his Pallbearers will be Tico Jorajuria, Josh Jorajuria, Jacob St. Julien, Rueben Pennison, Wade Pennison, Wayne Pennison and Paul St. Julien. Condolences may be made to family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements. 316 Youngsville Hwy Lafayette, LA (337) 837-9887.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
