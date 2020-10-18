Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at a 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Raymond Richard, Sr., age 79, who passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence in Port Barre. Mr. Raymond Richard, Sr., also known as "Pop", was born on October 6, 1941 in Leonville, Louisiana. Mr. Richard was a resident of Port Barre. He worked as a leverman on a dredge boat. Survivors include five sons, Ricky Richard, Tony Comeaux, Harry Lee Comeaux, John Miller and Lester Comeaux; two daughters, Louana Richard, and Diana Doucet; forty-two grandchildren, Ashley Burrows, Danny Burch, Alana Leger, Michelle Moran, Cody "Tete Blanche" Comeaux, Heidi Broussard, Jody Howell, J'Londa Comeaux, Paul Cano, Shane Comeaux, Shannon Guillot, Bradley Guillot, Danielle Comeaux, Valerie Comeaux, Leland Comeaux, Cordell Comeaux, Dore Wilson, Karson Wilson, Kane Comeaux, John Comeaux, Angelique Comeaux, Justin Cano, Harley Dennis, Shaneia Comeaux, Tiera Comeaux, Questa Comeaux, Patti Ann Comeaux, Kody Comeaux, Cory Comeaux, Kyle Comeaux, Colton Comeaux, Kaiden Comeaux, Heather Richard, Destiny Richard, Amber Richard, Blessyn Guillot, Aleasha Guillot, Haleigh Guillot, Madilyn Guillot, and Pheonix Guillot; and twenty-five great grandchildren; one sister, Rhena Kidder; one brother, James Harold Richard. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of forty-four years, Velma Richard; his parents, Hugo "Ego" Richard and the former Delphine Guidry; three sons, Raymond "BooBoo" Richard, Jr., Lee Roy Comeaux, Jr. and Donald Comeaux; one daughter, Karleen Savoie; two grandsons, Billy Richard and Brandon Richard; three granddaughters, Tonya Comeaux, Roxanne Comeaux and Bridgette Quebedeaux; one sister, Odelia Richard. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Danny Burch, Dustin Estilette, Guy Richard, Louana Moran, Timmy Savoie and Cody Comeaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Richard, Ayden Burrows, Ethan Burrows, Brayden Burch, Karson Wilson and Noah Anderson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. Tuesday until service time on Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
