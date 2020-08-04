1/
Raywood Duhon
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Raywood Duhon, 80, who passed away on August 2, 2020. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Duhon, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Mames Duhon and the former Lucille Schexnayder. He is survived by his children, Kevin R. Duhon (Tanzie), Tammy Garrett, Mitzi Duhon Guidry (Roy), Amy Duhon Johnson (Todd) and Holly Duhon; his siblings, Dalton, Rena and Joyce; and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia LeCoq Duhon; parents, Mames and Lucille Duhon; and 3 siblings. Visiting hours will be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Duhon family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
