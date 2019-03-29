Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raywood Francis Baudoin. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church - Maurice for Raywood Francis Baudoin, 74, who passed away on March 28, 2019 at his residence. Reverend Arockiam Arockiam will celebrate the Mass. Musical selections will be performed by the Holy Cross Men's Choir. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Raywood was a lifelong musician and played in several bands, too many to mention. He had his last practice the weekend before he passed. Raywood recently filled up his calendar with dance jobs to support friends of music and was playing at nursing homes. Raywood was married 55 years and was going out steady for 60. He and his wife raised six kids to be loving, joyful and generous people. While many thought they were being mentored in business he always led with spiritual. He utilized Work, Music, Cursilo, ACTS, RVing, Cruisin Cajuns, and Life to bring people to Jesus. Raywood, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Savy Baudoin and the former Yola Clark. He is survived by wife, Louella Louise Hebert Baudoin; six children, Scotty (Maggie) Baudoin, Wade (Rona) Baudoin, Lisa (Jeff) Baudoin, Becky (Brian) Fontenot, Christie (Donavan) LaGrange, and Shannon (Casey) Lasseigne; sixteen grandchildren, Ben, Alex, Katie, Connor, Madison, Kim, Jacob, Katie, Trevor, Tobin, Ethan, Lindsay, Audrey, Logan, Jordan and Bailey and seven great grandchildren. While an only child, he had many brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Ben, Alex, Connor, Jacob, Trevor, Tobin and Logan. Readers and gift bearers will be his granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your . Raywood donated as he was called by God to help others. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate care.

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

