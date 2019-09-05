A Mass of Christian Burial for Raywood J. Decou,89, will be 1:00PM Saturday September 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father William Schambough officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Milton. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Lafayette Saturday September 7, 2019 from 10:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. Raywood, born in Milton and a resident of Youngsville passed away Wednesday September 4, 2019 at his residence. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Decou Rodrigue and husband Dale of Houma, 3 grandchildren, Christine Hebert and husband Kenny of Youngsville, Ricky Dugas and wife Kristyn of Youngsville, and Amy Dugas of Broussard, 8 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucette Baudoin Decou, his parents, Elie and Leah Landry Decou, 5 brothers and 1 sister as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Raywood's family to defer funeral costs. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019