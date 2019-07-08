Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raywood J. Hebert. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Raywood J. Hebert, 85, who passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Visitation will be observed at Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN Location on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM. A Rosary will be prayed by Reverend F. Hampton Davis, III, in the Funeral Home Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Reverend F. Hampton Davis, III, Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Jamie Hebert, Belinda Harrington, and Tammy Hebert. Giftbearers will be Marcy Briscoe, Debbie Romero, and Melanie Rogers. Music will be provided by Francis LeBlanc, pianist and soloist. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Verna Derouen Hebert; his son, James "Jimmy" Hebert and wife, Cherie Hebert; his grandchildren, Jacob Gauthier, and Jamie Hebert; his great-grandchildren, John Gray Gauthier and Vivienne Gauthier; his sister, Verna Bertrand; his nieces and nephews, Debbie Bertrand Romero, Marcy Bertrand Briscoe, Melanie Bertrand Rogers, Jerry Maturin, Ronald Maturin, Darrell Guidry, and Maria Hebert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton J. Hebert and Melanie Cormier Hebert; his siblings, Virgie Hebert Maturin, Roland Hebert, Frances Hebert Guidry, and Pervis Hebert. A native of Abbeville, Louisiana, Ray Hebert was born in 1934 and attended Abbeville High School ('53.) Shortly thereafter he met Verna Lee Derouen who would become his bride in 1955. The two lived in Abbeville until he was drafted into the United States Army, where he proudly served his country at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. After his time in the military, Ray returned home to Louisiana where he continued to build his life with Verna by his side for 64 years. Ray was an accomplished paint contractor for many years before starting his own business in 1975. Gulf South Lumber, Arnaudville, became the foundation of a strong family business for 35 years, many of which were shared alongside his son, Jimmy. Ray was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and a member of the Parish Council in its formative years. He spent his time watching sports games, specifically UL softball and LSU football, and enjoyed fishing in Butte La Rose and Toledo Bend with family and friends. He took pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, recently learned to use Facebook on his iPad and enjoyed playing cards and telling jokes. He was known for his quick wit, strong spirit, Dickies coveralls and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. He took pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, recently learned to use Facebook on his iPad and enjoyed playing cards and telling jokes. He was known for his quick wit, strong spirit, Dickies coveralls and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Curvis Derouen, Darrell Guidry, Richard Hebert, Kip Derouen, John C. Johnson, and Jacob Gauthier. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Memory of Ray Hebert to Catholic Charities of Acadiana and mailed to: Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502 or made online at < http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/donate > A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hebert family to his physicians Dr. Kirk E. Elliot, M.D. and Gabe Robin, NP at the St. Francis Clinic and all staff at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home. 