Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Milton for Rebecca Ann Haley, 53, who passed away on September 24, 2019. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Becky, a resident of Duson, was the daughter of the late Wilburn Whatley and the former Joanne Crenshaw. She is survived by her sister, Mechelle Carlton; nieces and nephews, Joshua, Erika and Evan Carlton; one great niece, Ruby Carlton and her fiancé, Mitchell Veronie. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at First Baptist Church of Milton, 2535 E. Broussard Road., Lafayette, LA 70508 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Haley family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019