A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a 2:00 PM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church for Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Mary Rabalais, 88, who passed away on February 8, 2019 at Pelican Point Nursing Home. Fr. Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Rabalais, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Martin Prudhomme and the former Blanche Sebastien. "Becky," as she was affectionately known, was a devout Christian, mother, and grandmother. She was a strong and faithful woman and a lifelong parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church as well as a member of the Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed bowling, socializing and dancing, and traveling. She was a doting grandmother and loved every moment she spent with them. She is survived by her children, Greg Rabalais and wife Susan, Monica Leger and husband Dennis, Cathy St. Aubin and husband Keith; Mike Rabalais and companion Peggy Lauersdorf; 9 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister, Rose Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Rabalais; parents, Martin and Blanche Prudhomme; 3 sons, Phillip Rabalais, Carl Rabalais, and Keith Rabalais; 9 brothers and sisters. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM on Monday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and the staff of Pelican Pointe Nursing Home for all of their care and compassion given to Mrs. Rabalais. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Rabalais' honor can be made to St. Jules Catholic Church for Masses. Personal condolences may be sent to the Rabalais family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

