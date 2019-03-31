Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Jacqneaux. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Regina Jacqneaux, age 78, the former Regina Legere, who passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Bill Melancon will officiate at the services. Mrs. Jacqneaux was a native of Cankton, a resident of Carencro for all of her life, where she was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Regina enjoyed fishing, eating out and going to the Casino. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Addison and her husband, Rene and Debra Ann Thacker, both of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Dugas, Billie Jo Dugas, Ronnie Thacker, Jr. and Desarae Thacker; four great grandchildren, Julien Deocos, Annaliese Deocos, Raelyn Deocos and Julia Duhon; and two brothers, Kermit Leger of Lafayette and Kerney Legere and his wife, Becky, of Carencro. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aurelie Jacqneaux, Jr.; her parents, Leo Legere and the former, Eucharist Menard, both natives of Cankton; one daughter, Peggy Sue Dugas; one son-in-law, Ronnie Joe Thacker; one grandchild, Justin Lee Addison; one brother, Alexander Legere; and two sisters, Belver Jean Lavergne and Henritta Domec. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Thacker, Jr., Rene Addison, Kermit Leger, Kerney Legere and Kevin Leger.

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

