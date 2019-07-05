Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Vice Knisely. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Regina Vice Knisely at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 8:00 am until the time of the services at 11:00 am. Mrs. Regina, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully at her residence at 9:05 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She will be deeply missed by so many. "Jeannie," as she was affectionately called by her family, was a proud graduate of the 1971 class of N.I.S.H. Upon graduating from high school she would go on to U.S.L. to obtain an associate's degree that would provide a lifelong career in book keeping. She was a loyal woman who was employed for Office Mart, formerly Bing's Office Supply, for over 40 years. Regina and some of her closest friends loved to travel and decided to create a festive name for the group known as the "Yoyo Sisters." She absolutely loved flowers and gardening. Some of her other hobbies included playing dominoes every Tuesday night, attending concerts with her daughter, sewing and studying genealogy. Her greatest passion in her life was her family and especially here grand babies. Memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke LeMaire Soileau (Neil), of New Iberia; daughter, Lauren LeMaire Saizan (Jason) of Denham Springs; her son Karl Knisely of New Iberia; stepson John Knisely (Lily) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Luke Anthony Soileau, Eli Michael Soileau, Greyson Joseph Slaughter and Colt Everett Saizan (due in November); step-grandchildren, Noah, Hunter, and Conner Knisely and her Godson Frank Romero II. 