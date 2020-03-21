Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Louis "Dusty" Zaunbrecher Jr.. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA for Reginald "Dusty" Louis Zaunbrecher, Jr., 69, who died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne LA. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Fr. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the graveside services. Dusty will be remembered as a gifted athlete, outdoorsman, and committed environmentalist. He graduated from Rayne High School and USL, where he was a member of the football team and actively involved in student government. He went to Washington D.C. as a congressional staffer on the House subcommittee on Fisheries, Wildlife and the Environment, earned a masters degree at Catholic University and served as legislative counsel to the International Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies and National Wildlife Federation from there to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where he started his own environmental consulting firm and spent many happy years hunting, fishing and working in wetlands conservation. Returning to Louisiana in retirement Dusty spent his later years fly fishing in the marsh and hosting friends and family at his camp at Lake Arthur. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and commitment to causes he believed in. Survivors include sister, Elaine Z. Schiller and spouse Steve of Olympia, WA, two brothers, Chris Zaunbrecher and spouse Peggy of Rayne, Lester "Jody" Joseph Zaunbrecher and spouse Kay of Arnaudville, one nephew, Nick Schiller,six nieces, Stephanie S. Vaughn and spouse Douglas, Christina Mayeux and spouse Jude, Cicely Zaunbrecher, Catherine Zaunbrecher, Claire Zaunbrecher, Eve Zaunbrecher, 3 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Reginald Louis Zaunbrecher, Sr., mother, Marion Trahan Zaunbrecher, paternal grandparents, Ferdinand and Eve Thelma Hines Zaunbrecher, maternal grandparents, Lester and Manila Rees Trahan.

