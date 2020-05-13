Remi Olivier, "T-Me", at the age of 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He passed in peace at his residence alongside his wife and children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate. Pallbearers will be his six children. T-Me was a lifelong resident of Arnaudville. During his lifetime he worked for Auto Lec and retired after 28 years with Sears Roebuck. He was owner and operator of Teche Cooling and Heating and sold insurance. He later became a member of the Chamber of Commerce and was elected councilman. At the age of 71 he graduated from T. H. Harris Technical College. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Louella Lormand; two sons, Kenneth "Gremi" and his wife, Lillian, Neal and his companion, Robert; four daughters, Juanita O. Clemmons and her husband, David, Tamma O. Landry and her husband, Perry, Jackie O. Robin, and Sandra O. Guilbeau, "Bah-Nhan" and her husband, Mark. He was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. His only godchild is Jimmy Savoie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien Olivier and the former Bertha Meche; one brother, Alton Olivier; and two sisters, Georgie O. Savoie and Maud O. Courville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette LA 70503. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements. ]
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.