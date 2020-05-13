Remi 'T-Me' Olivier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Remi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Remi Olivier, "T-Me", at the age of 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He passed in peace at his residence alongside his wife and children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate. Pallbearers will be his six children. T-Me was a lifelong resident of Arnaudville. During his lifetime he worked for Auto Lec and retired after 28 years with Sears Roebuck. He was owner and operator of Teche Cooling and Heating and sold insurance. He later became a member of the Chamber of Commerce and was elected councilman. At the age of 71 he graduated from T. H. Harris Technical College. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Louella Lormand; two sons, Kenneth "Gremi" and his wife, Lillian, Neal and his companion, Robert; four daughters, Juanita O. Clemmons and her husband, David, Tamma O. Landry and her husband, Perry, Jackie O. Robin, and Sandra O. Guilbeau, "Bah-Nhan" and her husband, Mark. He was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. His only godchild is Jimmy Savoie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien Olivier and the former Bertha Meche; one brother, Alton Olivier; and two sisters, Georgie O. Savoie and Maud O. Courville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette LA 70503. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements. ]

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville
224 Main Street
Arnaudville, LA 70512
(337) 754-5725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved