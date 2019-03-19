Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Remi Kidder. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Remi Kidder, age 92, who passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville after a brief illness. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Erika Trahan and Megan Guidry. Giftbearers will be Kristy and Emma Harrell and Alana Adams. Mr. Kidder was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville where he was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Cecilia High School. Upon graduating, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Wasp. Utilizing the GI Bill, he received his Bachelor of Science from SLI (ULL) and his Master of Education from LSU. Mr. Kidder was employed at Leonville High School as an agriculture teacher and later as a principal. Mr. Kidder enjoyed gardening and hunting. He was a member of the Usher Society, Knights of Columbus, VFW and American Legion. He recently attended an event honoring World War II Veterans in Washington, D.C. Survivors include one son, Burton Kidder, Sr. of Arnaudville; four daughters, Bonnie Angle and her husband, Jim, of Galveston, TX, Cheryl Sonnier and her husband, Ron, of Breaux Bridge, Cindy Pontiff and her husband, Lance, of Baton Rouge and Janet LaGrange of Arnaudville; ten grandchildren, Jason Kidder, Kristy Harrell, Burton Kidder, Jr., Jacquelyn Webb, Matthew Sonnier, Erika Trahan, Alana Adams, Olivia Pontiff, Megan Guidry and Scott LaGrange; fourteen great grandchildren, Evan and Ashton Kidder, Jacob and Emma Harrell, Camilla and Townes Webb, Kaleb, Andrew, Katheryn and Eli Sonnier, Ophelia Trahan, Addison, Brantley and Cooper Guidry; and one brother, Raymond Kidder of Arnaudville. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years, Leola Lalonde Kidder; his parents, Emile Kidder, Sr. and the former Theresa Darby; one granddaughter, Leah Kidder; and one son-in-law, Carey LaGrange. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jason Kidder, Burton Kidder, Jr., Matthew Sonnier, Scott LaGrange, Jacquelyn Webb and Olivia Pontiff. Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Kidder, Kaleb Sonnier and Jacob Harrell.

