Sister Rena Coleman Nelson (Granny) was born on November 13, 1937, to Herman L. Coleman and Mary Lee Mitchell Coleman in Powhatan, LA. As a young child, Rena (Granny) attended church and Sunday school which led her to accept Christ at a young age. When Rena was 9 years old, she was baptized by the late Rev. L.T. Thomas at NorthStar Baptist Church, in Powhatan, LA. After moving to Alexandria, LA, Rena (Granny) attended South Alexandria and Peabody Magnet High School. Upon receiving her high school diploma, Rena (Granny) attended Grambling State University, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Science Education. Years later she attended Northwestern State University and received her Master's Degree in Education. Rena (Granny) married Earl Nelson, Sr. in 1961, and to this union they had five children. She was a spectacular school teacher, loving wife, caring mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a spiritual leader who had a heart of gold and pure soul. She is survived by: two sons, Earl Nelson, Jr. (Constance), and Elijah Nelson, Sr. (Micheill); one daughter, Laura Nelson George (Desamon, Sr.); three sisters, Beverly Brown, Tracy Moore, and Carolyn Stewart; one brother, Edward Williams; twenty-three grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rena is preceded in death by H.L. Coleman (father), Mary L. Mitchell Coleman (mother), Earl Nelson, Sr. (husband), Mary L. Nelson (daughter), and Frank Nelson (son). She also had many spiritual friends and loving family and friends who will miss her dearly. Her life and memories will be cherished forever.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019