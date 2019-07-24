Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rena Istre Breaux. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Rena Istre Breaux, 85, who passed away Wednesday, July 24th at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, July 25th from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Weldon Moak will officiate. Rena was born April 2, 1934, in Rayne, where she attended school. In her younger days, Rena lived to go to baseball games and activities. Later in life, she continued that tradition by always being there to watch her grandchildren play sports. Rena was employed at Woolco and later worked at Walmart in the fabric department. She was an avid baker and enjoyed doing crafts and sewing. Most of all, Rena loved spending time with her family and friends. Rena is survived by three daughters, Debbie Lenox and her husband, Mike Hogan of Lafayette, Jan Loftin and her husband, Matt of Columbia Station, OH and Lori Breaux of Lafayette; two sons, Al Breaux and his wife, Pam of Rayne and Gordon Breaux of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Troy Breaux, Tiffanie Guillory, Jessica McManus, Justin Breaux, Jason Lenox, Blair Weber, Annie Loftin, Cullen Loftin, Jonathon Breaux and Brandon Breaux; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcial and Ellia Sonnier Istre and her sister, Delia Picard. The family wishes to thank the staff of Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care for the compassionate care given to Rena and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 24 to July 25, 2019

