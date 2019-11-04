Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rene Irving Duhon. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 (337)-234-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Rene Irving Duhon, 94, who died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Rosewood Assisted Living in Lafayette surrounded by his family. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. The Most Reverend Michael Jarrell, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Survivors include two daughters, Diane Soniat and Linda Duhon Thornton; one son, Neil Duhon; one sister, Geraldine "Gerry" D. Savoy; four grandchildren, Seth Duhon Thornton, Jessica Duhon, Jeremy Duhon and Niza Gentry; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sybil Jung Duhon; and his parents, Oda and Edia Duhon. Rene Irving Duhon was a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and resident of New Orleans for most of his life and more recently a resident of Scott. He graduated from Judice High School in 1943 and went on to received a B.S Degree from SLI in 1949. Mr. Duhon worked for Sears & Roebuck for many years until his retirement in 1988. He was a veteran of military service, proudly serving his country in the United States Navy in WWII and was a member of the Judice Post 9822. Mr. Duhon also served as a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Knights of Columbus Council 7568 and was a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Rene was blessed with a servant's heart and spent much of his time giving back to his community through volunteer work. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Neil Duhon, Michael Soniat, Steven Duhon Thornton, Seth Duhon Thornton, Louis Duhon, Adam Sellers, Paul Sellers and Ted Lege. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019

