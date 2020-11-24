Funeral services will be conducted for Renee' Landry Hoffpauir, 53 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 8:00 AM until time of service. The Men's Rosary will pray the Rosary in the funeral home on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. She was a native and resident of Loreauville and passed away on Sunday at 6:55 PM in New Iberia. She was employed for 25 years with the 16th Judicial District Attorneys Office where she worked in the Victims Assistance Department. Her commitment and service was recognized by the state of Louisiana with the Outstanding Victim/Witness Assistance Coordinator Award. She enjoyed Gardening, Shopping and Crabbing. She especially loved her children, grandchildren and her entire family. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Louviere Landry; daughter, Ariel Hoffpauir LeBlanc and husband Brad; son, Drake Hoffpauir and girlfriend Hannah, all of Loreauville; grandchildren, Brielle and Bryleigh LeBlanc; brothers, Reynolds Landry and wife Roberta, Byron Landry and wife Annette all of Loreauville and Louis James "Coca" Landry, Jr. and wife Laurie of St. Martinville; sister-in-law, Brandi Landry and husband Ryan of Loreauville; Brother-in-law, Dusty Hoffpauir and wife Elise of Loreauville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Vanetta Hoffpauir of Loreauville and her grandfather-in-law, Irvin Breaux of Loreauville. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis James Landry, Sr. Her companion, Chad Stansberry. Serving as pallbearers will be Reynolds Landry, Byron Landry, Ryan Landry, Marlon Daigle, Dylan Landry, Ross Landry, and Louis James "Coca" Landry, Jr. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
