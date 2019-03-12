Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee Reichert Colvin. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial for Renee Reichert Colvin, 75, will be 11:00AM Friday March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, with Father William Schambough, Father Ambrose Akalawu, and Father Anselm Ofodum officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Friday March 15, 2019 from 10:00AM until Mass time. Renee, born in New Orleans, and a resident of Broussard, passed away, Monday March 11, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Choir. She was a horseback riding instructor, with a passion for horses and she loved all animals. She loved her students as if they were her own children. She is survived by her cousins, Mary Landry and husband Stephen of Gonzales, and Anne Richard and husband Robert of Prairieville; other family members, Alan Day and wife Michele of Youngsville, George Day of Youngsville, Emily Day of Youngsville, Cecelia Day of Youngsville, Moriah Bouc, of Youngsville, Craig Prejean and wife Katrina of Scott, Caleb Prejean of Scott, Jerry Dean and wife Karen of Lafayette, Chance Dean of Lafayette, and Benoit "Rusty" Taylor of Youngsville, as well as her Camelot family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay and Esther Duffel Reichert, and her brother Carl Reichert. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Alan Day, Rusty Taylor, Craig Prejean, Stephen Landry, Robert Richard, and George Day. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jerry Dean, Caleb Prejean, and Chance Dean. Condolences may be made to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial for Renee Reichert Colvin, 75, will be 11:00AM Friday March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, with Father William Schambough, Father Ambrose Akalawu, and Father Anselm Ofodum officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Friday March 15, 2019 from 10:00AM until Mass time. Renee, born in New Orleans, and a resident of Broussard, passed away, Monday March 11, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Choir. She was a horseback riding instructor, with a passion for horses and she loved all animals. She loved her students as if they were her own children. She is survived by her cousins, Mary Landry and husband Stephen of Gonzales, and Anne Richard and husband Robert of Prairieville; other family members, Alan Day and wife Michele of Youngsville, George Day of Youngsville, Emily Day of Youngsville, Cecelia Day of Youngsville, Moriah Bouc, of Youngsville, Craig Prejean and wife Katrina of Scott, Caleb Prejean of Scott, Jerry Dean and wife Karen of Lafayette, Chance Dean of Lafayette, and Benoit "Rusty" Taylor of Youngsville, as well as her Camelot family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay and Esther Duffel Reichert, and her brother Carl Reichert. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Alan Day, Rusty Taylor, Craig Prejean, Stephen Landry, Robert Richard, and George Day. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jerry Dean, Caleb Prejean, and Chance Dean. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887. Funeral Home David Funeral Home Of Broussard

316 Youngsville Highway

Lafayette , LA 70508

337-837-9887 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close