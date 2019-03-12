A Mass of Christian Burial for Renee Reichert Colvin, 75, will be 11:00AM Friday March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, with Father William Schambough, Father Ambrose Akalawu, and Father Anselm Ofodum officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Friday March 15, 2019 from 10:00AM until Mass time. Renee, born in New Orleans, and a resident of Broussard, passed away, Monday March 11, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Choir. She was a horseback riding instructor, with a passion for horses and she loved all animals. She loved her students as if they were her own children. She is survived by her cousins, Mary Landry and husband Stephen of Gonzales, and Anne Richard and husband Robert of Prairieville; other family members, Alan Day and wife Michele of Youngsville, George Day of Youngsville, Emily Day of Youngsville, Cecelia Day of Youngsville, Moriah Bouc, of Youngsville, Craig Prejean and wife Katrina of Scott, Caleb Prejean of Scott, Jerry Dean and wife Karen of Lafayette, Chance Dean of Lafayette, and Benoit "Rusty" Taylor of Youngsville, as well as her Camelot family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay and Esther Duffel Reichert, and her brother Carl Reichert. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Alan Day, Rusty Taylor, Craig Prejean, Stephen Landry, Robert Richard, and George Day. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jerry Dean, Caleb Prejean, and Chance Dean. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887.
