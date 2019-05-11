A Memorial Mass will be conducted for Reving J. "Sonny" Broussard Jr., 84, at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 AM prior to the Mass. Inurnment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home at 1101 Trotter St. in New Iberia on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 beginning at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and a rosary will be prayed by the Men's Rosary Group at 6:30 PM. Mr. Broussard passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2018, at 3:55 PM in New Iberia. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.