A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Rex Collins, 99, who passed away on Monday, August 10 at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, August 17 at 10:00 am until the time of service. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for gatherings in both the funeral home and the cemetery at Fountain Memorial. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Chaplain David Owens, of Grace Hospice and Palliative Care in Lafayette, will officiate. Rex was born December 28, 1920, in Waurika, OK and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Rex retired as a superintendent from Amoco Corporation after a long and successful career in the oil industry. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lafayette. Rex was active in the oilfield community and was a member of the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. After his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing pool and cards. Most of all, Rex loved spending time with his family and friends and he will be deeply missed. Rex is survived by three children, his two sons, Gary Rex Collins and his wife Patricia, of McKinney, TX and John Collins and his wife Cheryl, of Lafayette and his only daughter, Connie Gierhart, of Austin, TX; six grandchildren, Kimberly Collins Dawson and her husband Brad, Shannon Gierhart, Michael Collins and his wife Mandy, Stephanie Collins, Les Gierhart and Angela Collins; five great-grandchildren, Preston Rex Collins, Justin Dawson, Carley Collins, Andrew Dawson and Hannah Dawson; his devoted caregiver, Priscilla Bulliard as well as many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy Leverett Collins; his parents, John Monroe Collins and Eulalia Gillogly Collins and his son-in-law, Brent Gierhart. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice and Palliative Care, LLC and Cornerstone Village South of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Rex and his family. Special thanks are extended to Rex's loyal caregiver of over 20 years, Priscilla Bulliard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rex's name to the charity of your choice
. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery at 1010 Pandora Street in Lafayette, (337) 981-7098, is in charge of arrangements.