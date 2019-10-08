Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhian Keith Quebedeaux. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, for Rhian Keith Quebedeaux, age 42, who passed away on October 6, 2019, at his residence in Broussard. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Bill Ruskoski will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Survivors include his wife, Kasie Mulkey Quebedeaux; his parents, Bobby and Judy Quebedeaux; his daughters, Rhemi Ann and Rhylan Elizabeth Quebedeaux; his brothers, Jace & Bobby Joe Quebedeaux; his maternal grandmother, Guy Ann Istre; and many nephews, nieces, and close family who loved Rhian dearly. He was preceded in death by his son, Rhark David Quebedeaux; his paternal grandparents, David and Larence Quebedeaux; his maternal grandfather, W. Roy Istre; and his cousins, Kelli Lanclos and Jamie Quebedeaux. A resident of Broussard, Louisiana all of his life, Rhian was a loving Father, Husband, Brother, Son, Cousin and Friend. Rhian's love for music was very well known, everyone knew him as "Queb." He was the owner of Rhark Audio, LLC which was born from his passion for music and his love for his son Rhark. He is best known for his work with 5th Avenue, Sideshow and has provided sound for Travis Matte, Niklbeer, Glen Templeton, Dustin Sonnier, Sammy Kershaw, John Conlee, Daryle Singletary, Confederate Railroad, Tracy Byrd and the list goes on! Rhian was the manager of Dave's Pest Control, their family business, having worked along side his father since he was a teenager. Rhian was also a Volunteer Firefighter with the Broussard Fire Department for the last 11 years. Pallbearers will be Jace Quebedeaux, Brandon Albert, Justin Meaux, Troy Orillion, Logan Quebedeaux and Jacobi McClelland. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Quebedeaux, Ricky Wedlake, Steven Comeaux, Quint Quebedeaux, Chad McClelland and Wayne Mulkey. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kasie Quebedeaux for a special trust in Rhian's memory that will assist his family with future and educational expenses. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Quebedeaux family to Clayt & Suzette Hulin, Acadian Ambulance and St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

