1/1
Richard Allen Dronet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michael the Arch Angel Catholic Church for Richard Allen Dronet, 81, who passed away August 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. Fr. Michael Russo, pastor of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville officiated for the services. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Susan Roberts Dronet of Lafayette; two children, Shannon Dronet Daigle and her husband Weylin of Lafayette, and Reid Dronet of Lafayette; his sister Loyce Miller of Crowley; and two grandchildren, Brenden and Jorden Daigle of Lafayette. Mr. Dronet was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elsie Meche Dronet; and three siblings, Keith Dronet, Kim Dronet, and Joyce Miller. Condolences and memories may be shared to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved