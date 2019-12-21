Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen Schneider. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at David's Funeral Home in New Iberia, LA, with Rev. Paul Fontenot of the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia officiating for Richard 'Dick' Allen Schneider, 81, resident of New Iberia, Louisiana, who passed away December 17, 2019, while on vacation in Galveston, TX. Dick was born to Joseph Schneider and Anne Kersman Schneider on Dec 21, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, but very shortly moved to Phoenix where he lived until he finished high school in 1955. While working as a Tucson police officer when he was attending the University of Arizona, Dick discovered that he liked law enforcement more than architecture and changed his major. He graduated from the university in 1960 with a degree in Criminal Justice and began his career in the law enforcement field. His first job after college was as a police officer in the city of Los Angeles. He retired from U S Customs Enforcement in 1986. His first assignment was on the border of Mexico in the small town of Douglas, Arizona, made famous by Pancho Villa. Dick's assignments moved him to many cities across the country, including, Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; Houston, TX, Washington DC; New Orleans, LA, and Lafayette, LA. He truly loved his career with Customs. After his retirement, he made his home in New Iberia. Dick was an avid model railroader and enjoyed that hobby from his junior high years until his death. He made many lasting friendships across the nation through his railroading. In addition to his model railroad hobby, Dick was most happy when he was traveling and experiencing the wonders and beauty of the world. His favorite form of travel was through cruising. He was a member of Rotary International and served as the president of the New Iberia Chapter in 1994. His trip to Taiwan to the International Convention that year (and various other places in the Far East) was a highlight of his Rotary service. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at David's Funeral Home in New Iberia. You can sign the guest book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019

