Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard David "Dave" Hamilton Sr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette for Richard David Hamilton, Sr., "Dave", age 79, who passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family will be receiving guests at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church from 11:30 AM until time of service with a Eulogy shared at 12:50 PM. Reverend Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL, Pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, will officiate. Inurnment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Mrs. Lona Hebert Hamilton of Lafayette; his daughter, Lisa Hamilton Castille and her husband James of Lafayette; her son, Richard David Hamilton, Jr. and his wife Adrienne of Kingwood, TX; his son, Neal Paul Hamilton and his wife, Angele of Fort Worth, TX; his grandchildren, Brennan Castille(Melissa), Austin Castille and his fiancée, Erin Caldarera, Hayes Hamilton, Holden Hamilton, Davis Hamilton, Amelie Hamilton and Dean Hamilton; his great-grandchildren, Madison and Luke Castille; his sisters, Elsie Judice, Bessie Avera, Odile Roberts, Aggie LeBlanc; his brother, James Hamilton(Betty) and his numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Carson "Jake" Hamilton and Mrs. Laurence Angelle Hamilton, his brother, Roy Hamilton, and his sister, Leola Guidry. Pallbearers will be his sons, son-in-law, grandsons and great-grandson. Dave was born in Cecilia, La. and was a longtime resident of Lafayette, La. and a lifelong parishioner of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Lona Mae Hebert Hamilton together for over a half of a century. They established a beautiful family which was the joy of his life. He never missed a sporting event, dance recital or any special family function. Aside from the passions within his family, he enjoyed life's simple pleasures, including hunting, playing cards, family dinners, trips to the casino and relaxing on his back patio watching the birds come to the feeder. He was a loyal and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and neighbor to all. His loyalty and dedication extended to Judice Electric Motor Company and its customers for over 50 years. His tireless work ethic was an example to all. You could rest assured that he would be the first to reach out to anyone in need. Memorial contributions can be made in Richard David Hamilton, Sr.'s name to MD Anderson, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030, or the cancer foundation of your choice. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hamilton family to Mrs. Patti Judice and her husband Clay (Dave's nephew and godson) for their dedication and support to Dave and his entire family during his time of need. Dave considered Mrs. Patti his second daughter and fourth child. He thought of her that way and treated her that way. She was honored to be with him during his final moments. View the obituary and guestbook online at A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette for Richard David Hamilton, Sr., "Dave", age 79, who passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family will be receiving guests at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church from 11:30 AM until time of service with a Eulogy shared at 12:50 PM. Reverend Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL, Pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, will officiate. Inurnment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Mrs. Lona Hebert Hamilton of Lafayette; his daughter, Lisa Hamilton Castille and her husband James of Lafayette; her son, Richard David Hamilton, Jr. and his wife Adrienne of Kingwood, TX; his son, Neal Paul Hamilton and his wife, Angele of Fort Worth, TX; his grandchildren, Brennan Castille(Melissa), Austin Castille and his fiancée, Erin Caldarera, Hayes Hamilton, Holden Hamilton, Davis Hamilton, Amelie Hamilton and Dean Hamilton; his great-grandchildren, Madison and Luke Castille; his sisters, Elsie Judice, Bessie Avera, Odile Roberts, Aggie LeBlanc; his brother, James Hamilton(Betty) and his numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Carson "Jake" Hamilton and Mrs. Laurence Angelle Hamilton, his brother, Roy Hamilton, and his sister, Leola Guidry. Pallbearers will be his sons, son-in-law, grandsons and great-grandson. Dave was born in Cecilia, La. and was a longtime resident of Lafayette, La. and a lifelong parishioner of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Lona Mae Hebert Hamilton together for over a half of a century. They established a beautiful family which was the joy of his life. He never missed a sporting event, dance recital or any special family function. Aside from the passions within his family, he enjoyed life's simple pleasures, including hunting, playing cards, family dinners, trips to the casino and relaxing on his back patio watching the birds come to the feeder. He was a loyal and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and neighbor to all. His loyalty and dedication extended to Judice Electric Motor Company and its customers for over 50 years. His tireless work ethic was an example to all. You could rest assured that he would be the first to reach out to anyone in need. Memorial contributions can be made in Richard David Hamilton, Sr.'s name to MD Anderson, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030, or the cancer foundation of your choice. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hamilton family to Mrs. Patti Judice and her husband Clay (Dave's nephew and godson) for their dedication and support to Dave and his entire family during his time of need. Dave considered Mrs. Patti his second daughter and fourth child. He thought of her that way and treated her that way. She was honored to be with him during his final moments. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close