A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Richard Falgout Sr. at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Father Joel Faulk celebrating the mass. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David's Funeral Home of New Iberia on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary, by The Men's Rosary Group, at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Mr. Richard, age 83, passed away peacefully at 11:40 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St Joseph Carpenter House. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A native of Delcambre and a resident of New Iberia, Richard graduated from Delcambre High School in 1954 and he would persevere to obtain a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from S.L.I. of Lafayette. With a bright future ahead, he would obtain a job with CLECO and he would stay employed there for over 35 years until his retirement. Upon retiring from CLECO, he would become a Congressional Aide in the local district for Congressman Billy Tauzin. Mr. Richard was gifted with a true servant's heart and he committed as much of his time as he could to his community and many youth organizations. He was aCommissioner of Recreation for both Iberia Parish and the City of New Iberia,also the Director of the Sheriff Department Pony and Colt baseball league, Director of New Iberia Biddy Basketball Association, he was a founding member of Iberia Boys& Girls Club and he also coached New Iberia Pee Wee football as well as baseball and basketball. He was also involved with numerous civic organizations. Some of his hobbies included cooking, politics and mentoring. He was a huge Saints and Astros Fan. He was very involved in his children and grandchildren's lives. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Memories of Mr. Richard will be cherished for a lifetime. He is survived by his son, Richard Falgout II and wife Debbie of Houston, TX; daughter Muriel Falgout Sonnier of Maurice; his son, Thomas Hatton Falgout of Harahan; daughter, Rachel Falgout of Atlanta, GA; his son, Mitch Falgout and wife Virginia of Lafayette; his grandchildren, Brittany Furlow, Alysia Gauthreaux, Beau Sonnier, Anna Falgout and Addison Falgout; Great-grandchildren, Piper Furlow, Leighton Furlow and Connor Gauthreaux; his brother, Stephen Falgout and wife Dot, his brother, Micheal Falgout and wife Jenil, his brother Phillip Falgout and wife Elizabeth, he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Mrs. Frances Nixon Falgout, his parents Felix and Anna Guidry Falgout and his sister-in-law, Delores Falgout. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Mrs. Frances Nixon Falgout, his parents Felix and Anna Guidry Falgout and his sister-in-law, Delores Falgout. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be, Richard Falgout II, Thomas Falgout, Mitch Falgout, Beau Sonnier, David Falgout, and Joey Boneski. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Paul Falgout and Chris Manuel. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Boys &Girls Clubs of Acadiana- Iberia Unit at https://www.bgcacadiana.com or any youth .

