Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Richard Fredette, age 75, who passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be held at a later date. Mr. Fredette was a native of Harvey, IL and a resident of Carencro for over thirty years. He was self-employed as owner/operator of Ribco Commercial Property. Richard was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and Antique Automobile Club of America. He enjoyed attending the Great Race, the long distance antique car race across the country. This year would have been his 21st year attending. Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Bobby Stanford, of Carencro; one son, Kenneth Fredette of Carencro; one daughter, Sheryl Hutcherson and her husband, Jeff, of Gilbert, AZ; one step-son, Randy Bartee and his wife, Heather, of Carencro; five grandchildren, Ethan Fredette, Kennedy Fredette, Alex Bartee, Madyson Bartee and Lauren Bartee; and one sister-in-law, Lida Fredette of Tinley Park, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Fredette and the former, Edith Lindstrom; and one brother, Wayne Fredette. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 6 to June 8, 2019

