Richard J. Groetsch
A celebration of life for Richard J. Groetsch, 81, will be held Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am in David Funeral Home, with Deacon Cody Miller officiating. Burial will follow in LeBlanc cemetery in Erath. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm and will continue Friday from 8:00 am until time of services. Richard is survived by his wife Mona Trahan Groetsch, his children Tiffany and her spouse Katina Groetsch, Laura Gomez, Kathy and her spouse Jody Baudoin, Susan Robinson, and Michael and his spouse Emily Groetsch; he is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Oswald Lodrigues Sr., and Marguerite Groetsch; his siblings Jerry Groetsch, Oswald Lodrigues Jr. Tommy Groetsch, and Joyce Marrero. The Groetsch family wishes to thank Elara Caring Home Health and Heart of Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Richard. Condolences may be sent to the Groetsch family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home, 316 Youngsville Hwy., 337-837-9887, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
