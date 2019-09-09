Richard Joseph Hollier, 81, passed away on September 8, 2019. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Richard retired from the Oil and Gas Industry, ending with Baker Hughes. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time fishing. Richard, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Ulysse Hollier and the former Odile Louviere. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Portier; sister, Geraldine Hollier Pesson; grandchildren, Craig A. Portier, Jr., Tiffany S. Lejendre and husband, Derek, and their children, Blake and Ethan; Bree Galewski and husband, Jason, and their child, Madelyn; and Alise Thibodaux and husband, A.J., and their children, Maci Lynn and Axel James; grandson, Michael Hollier, granddaughter, Valerie Gifford and husband, Alex; granddaughter, Trisha Frank and her two children, and two nieces, Chantele Gibson and Robin Pesson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kay Mullins Hollier; his son, Gregory M. Hollier, and his brother-in-law, Claude Pesson. The family would like to thank the staff of Compassus Hospice and especially the staff of Lady of the Oaks for their compassionate care of Richard. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hollier family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019