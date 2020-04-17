Private services will be held for Richard Larry McDonald, age 84, who passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Opelousas General Medical Center. Mr. McDonald was a native of Maurice and a resident of Lafayette. He was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro. Mr. McDonald was the successful owner and operator of McDonald Barber Shop for over fifty years. He loved his customers and they loved him. In his spare time, Mr. McDonald loved golf and being with his family and friends. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed. Survivors include one daughter, Dotty McDonald, of Lafayette; two nieces, Phyllis McDonald and Jenny McDonald Dronet; a host of other nieces and nephews; and all of his loyal customers whom were more like friends to him over the past years. He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Briggite Guilbeau; his parents, Ernest McDonald and the former Aminth Breaux; four brothers, Clarence McDonald, Jesse McDonald, Lloyd McDonald and James McDonald; and three sisters, Beulah Bell, Pearl Richard and Dorothy Walters. Pallbearers will be Greg Dronet, Jacob McDonald, Brant Brocato, Peter Brocato, Todd Martin and Matt Bernard. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.