Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene in Ebenezer for Richard Lee Hayes, 79, who died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette LA. Interment will be in the Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou, LA. Pastor Barry Stevens with Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene will conduct the funeral services. Richard Lee Hayes was born on March 1, 1940 in Rayne, LA to Reginald Arthur Hayes and Grace McCall Hayes of Indian Bayou. He was raised in Indian Bayou and graduated from Indian Bayou High School in 1958, Richard worked in the flooring industry for over 45 years. As a young man he sanded floors with his father and brother, In the 1970s, he was an Assistant Manager of United Tile Company. He later co-owned and operated Carpet-N-Floors in Lafayette and co-owned and operated Hollier Floor Covering of Jennings. He enjoyed playing dominos and cards with his friends and buddies for many years. Survivors include wife, Therese Melancon Hayes, son, Ricky Hayes and spouse Mary, two daughters, Keene Hayes, Denise Hayes Barzare and spouse Daniel, three grandchildren, Richie Hayes, Shantel Hayes, Carrie Grace Romero, two great-grandchildren, Grayson Roy, Logan Taylor, two stepdaughters, Tammy Allen and spouse David, Tonya Bourque, three step-grandchildren, Emily Menard, Joseph Bourque, Mary Bourque, step-great-grandchild, Charlotte Menard, four stepchildren, Michelle Dore', Kelly Dore', Michael Dore', Kenny Dore', brother, George Hayes, sister, Dorothy Cormier and spouse Huey, numerous nieces and nephews, mother of his children, Carolyn Allmond and spouse Billy, his best pal and beloved puppy, Lucky. He was preceded in death by father, Reginald Arthur Hayes, mother, Grace McCall Hayes, sister, Myra Hollier, sister, Betty Butaud, wife, Wanda Hayes, maternal grandparents, Jessie and Savanah McCall, paternal grandparents, Offord and Minnie Hayes. Pallbearers will be Ricky Hayes, Richie Hayes, Danny Barzare, Mark Hollier, Mike Hayes, Shane Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Hollier, Logan Taylor, Carrie Grace Romero, Garyson Roy. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and the family requests that visitation be observed at Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at the Fresenius Kidney Care West in Lafayette for your loving care of our father for the past eleven years, Leading Health Care for your relentless, loving and faithful care of our dad all of these years. Our heartfelt thanks to all of the employees, staff, nurses, and doctors at St. Agnes Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana for all of your kindness, compassion, love and dedication to our father in the last months and days of his life. Our heartfelt thanks to all of the employees, staff, nurses, and doctors at St. Agnes Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana for all of your kindness, compassion, love and dedication to our father in the last months and days of his life. Also would like to thank Dr. Ben Degatur and his staff and Dr. Vernon Valentino and his staff. 