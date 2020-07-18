Richard Matas Prevost passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. Born September 14, 1930, he was fully cognizant to the end, and was looking forward to celebrating his 90th birthday later this year. He is survived by four of his seven children: daughters Debbie Brooks and Jamie Kaner, and sons Tom Prevost and John Prevost. He was greeted in heaven by three sons who preceded him in death: Ricky, Chuck and Bobby. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers Myron and Charles, and is survived by their widows Malise and Amelia, as well as several beloved daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. See www.delhommefuneralhome.com
for the full obituary and eulogy, and to leave a message for the family. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.