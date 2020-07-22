Richard Thomas Hoâ LeBlanc passed away on July 18, 2020, at the age of 72. He was the son of Clyde Hoâ LeBlanc and the late Joanne Escarra LeBlanc. He was the loving father to Richard T. LeBlanc Jr., MD (Heidi), Alexis Marie Hoâ LeBlanc. Richard was the beloved husband of Nancy C. LeBlanc for 25 years. He was the proud grandfather to George and Clyde LeBlanc and Maya Rose Decker. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Clyde H. LeBlanc, S.J., Suzanne L. LeMaitre (Justin), Steven LeBlanc (Marilyn), Barbara B. LeBlanc, sister-in-law, Robert LeBlanc (Penny), Jeanne L. Williams (Conrad "Duke"), Dianne L. Dunham (Michael), Adrianne LeBlanc, John LeBlanc, Thomas LeBlanc (Maria), Marianne L. David (Salem), and Julianne LeBlanc. He is preceded in death by his brothers Mark, Roger and Marion LeBlanc. Richard loved his family, and each of his nieces and nephews were very special to him. Richard was a graduate of Jesuit High School and attended Louisiana State University and the University of New Orleans. Richard served in the Army National Guard, Infantry Brigade in 1971-1972. After Hurricane Katrina, Richard rescued countless souls from attics and rooftops in his Lakeview neighborhood. Richard served Judge Bernard Bagert as his minute clerk in Criminal District Court, New Orleans for many years and was elected as the Clerk of First City Court, Civil District Court, New Orleans for three terms. He was an accomplished athlete and pitched his first "perfect game" at Stallings Playground at age ten. He was a competitive golfer and enjoyed playing throughout his life. He followed NASCAR before it became popular. Richard enjoyed, music, art, sailing and growing Creole tomatoes. He was always an avid reader and enjoyed his treasured library of books. He was charismatic, bright and a natural comic. There was no one more caring or willing to help others. He will be deeply missed by many. If you were a friend of Richie LeBlanc…you were loved! Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24th at 10:00am with a mass following at noon at Mater Dolorosa Church on S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans. There will be a private burial afterwards. Please be respectful of the city's current ordinances, due the recent Covid virus, and wear a mask. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.