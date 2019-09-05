Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickey Arceneaux Sr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Rickey Arceneaux Sr., age 61, who passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Rev. Clifton Labbe, SVD, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Arceneaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He was employed with Bailey's Catering for nearly thirty years and Heymann's Grocery in downtown Lafayette for ten years. He enjoyed cooking and going to the Evangeline Downs Racetrack. Survivors include one son, Richard "Rickey" Arceneaux Jr. of Lafayette; one grandchild, Cameron Arceneaux of Lafayette; one brother, Raymond Arceneaux of Lafayette; one sister, Yola Calais (Wesley Jr.) of Carencro; his former wife and the mother of his son, Guendelyn Cerf of Lafayette; his former wife, Dorothy Smith Arceneaux of Lafayette; one stepson, Lacey Smith of Houston, TX; and one stepdaughter, Kendra Neal (Lionel) of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Arceneaux and the former Agnes Hamilton; six brothers, Mabry Arceneaux, Junius Paul Arceneaux, Mitchell John Arceneaux, Clarence Arceneaux Sr., Milton Joseph Arceneaux and Charles Anthony Shelvin; and three sisters, Barbara Tezeno, Gloria Ann Arceneaux and Rose Mae Shelvin. A rosary will be prayed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

