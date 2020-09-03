1/1
Ricky James Simon
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Ricky James Simon, 68, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, with Father William Schambough officiating. Burial will be in the St. Anne Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, at David Funeral Home Chapel, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. And will continue Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of services. A native and resident of Youngsville, Mr. Simon passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at Avanti Senior Living of Lafayette. Mr. Simon was a USAF Vietnam Veteran and retired from Bristow, formerly Air Logistics after 30 plus years of service. He had a unique and silly sense of humor and was a genuine soul who never met a stranger. He had a huge love of books and movies especially Star Wars. He is survived by his daughters; Ashly Hoffpauir and husband Steven and Brittany Simon of Youngsville, his sisters; Gale Romero and husband Larry, Gloria Duhon of Youngsville, and Lisa Barrera and husband C.J. of Pearland, Texas; and his grandchildren; Tristan, Landon, and Adam. Mr. Simon was preceded in death by his wife; Yvette LeBlanc Simon and his parents; Wilbert and Una Guilliot Simon. The Family would like to thank the Memory Care Staff of Avanti Senior Living of Lafayette for their care and compassion in making his stay a memorable one. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Lafayette, 316 Youngsville Hwy. (337) 837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
SEP
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
SEP
5
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
