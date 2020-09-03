A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Ricky James Simon, 68, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, with Father William Schambough officiating. Burial will be in the St. Anne Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, at David Funeral Home Chapel, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. And will continue Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of services. A native and resident of Youngsville, Mr. Simon passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at Avanti Senior Living of Lafayette. Mr. Simon was a USAF Vietnam Veteran and retired from Bristow, formerly Air Logistics after 30 plus years of service. He had a unique and silly sense of humor and was a genuine soul who never met a stranger. He had a huge love of books and movies especially Star Wars. He is survived by his daughters; Ashly Hoffpauir and husband Steven and Brittany Simon of Youngsville, his sisters; Gale Romero and husband Larry, Gloria Duhon of Youngsville, and Lisa Barrera and husband C.J. of Pearland, Texas; and his grandchildren; Tristan, Landon, and Adam. Mr. Simon was preceded in death by his wife; Yvette LeBlanc Simon and his parents; Wilbert and Una Guilliot Simon. The Family would like to thank the Memory Care Staff of Avanti Senior Living of Lafayette for their care and compassion in making his stay a memorable one. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
