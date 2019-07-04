Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita B. Roger. View Sign Service Information Evangeline Memorial Gardens 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Liturgy 2:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mrs. Rita B. Roger, age 94, the former Rita Broussard, who passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Deacon Bryne Winn will officiate at the services. Mrs. Roger was a native of Cankton and a resident of Lafayette for most of her life. She retired with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center with over 23 years of service. Mrs. Roger was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette. Survivors include two sons, Ernest Roger, Jr. and his wife, Margaret, of Carencro, and Ricky Roger, Sr. and his wife, Troyanne, of Meaux; seven grandchildren, Kevin Roger and his wife, Shannon, Wanda Roger, B.J. Johnson and his wife, Jessica, Zachary Johnson, Casey Roger, Glenn Dale Roger, and Ricky Roger, Jr. and his wife, Keesha; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Norma B. Matt of Carencro. She was preceded in death by her husband of over thirty years, Ernest Roger, Sr.; one daughter, Judy Johnson; her parents, Alcee Broussard and the former Philonese Guidry; and three brothers, Cleston Broussard, Austin Broussard and Herbert Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time. Pallbearers will be Ricky Roger, Jr., Casey Roger, Glenn Roger, Hunter Roger, B.J. Roger, and Jacob Roger. Honorary pallbearers will be Zachary Johnson and Kevin Roger.

