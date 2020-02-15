Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Gouner. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Visitation 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Rosary 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Gouner, 90, a lifelong resident of Jeanerette, La, peacefully passed away on February 13, 2020, in the privacy of her home surrounded by family. Her life had been an active one. Rita was often compared to a shining star. The sparkle in her eyes, zest for life and love for people shone through her works. Rita has reached many because of her compassionate heart, or perhaps it was part of her character, (and maybe both these factors were involved) but whatever it was she brought priceless elements into the lives of many. Rita has had her share of heartbreak but to see her cheery countenance few people would ever guess that she had grief in her life. In 1974 Rita lost her beloved husband, and then a short time later, her mother, two of the people closest to her heart. Then in 2013, she lost her son. Through it all she never wavered in her faith that somehow things would be made right again. She brought warmth to all that is impossible to put into words. If you've ever been given a smile, or heard that unforgettable laugh, or been greeted by her lifting words of cheer, you know Rita had a rare gift that was truly uplifting. A gift that she used unselfishly. Aside from a 33-year career at Jeanerette Public Library, Rita also served as President of the Mercy Club, Vice President of the Jeanerette Book and Hobby Club, a member of St. john's Choir called Les Sons du Teche Choir, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, a substitute teacher at St. Joseph School, served as a church lay Minister, a member of Ladies Altar Society, Catechism teacher of the Catholic Church, Teche Bottle Club, also Business and Professional Woman Association. Rita would modestly say "I only wanted to help a little". Whether she was aware or not, Rita helped a lot. Rita will be deeply missed by family, friends and all those that knew her. She is survived by sisters, Dorothy Dupree of Lafayette; Doris Legnon of Jeanerette; Luna Spangler of Laurel, MS; daughter-in-law Ursula Gouner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Leonce Legnon, father; Bernadette Legnon, mother; Junius Legnon, brother; Everette Gouner Jr, husband; and Everette Gouner III, son. Pallbearers will be Rita's Loving Nephews. A special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana; Seth Porche, Louise Young, Steve Landry, Keisha White, and all support staff. We are also grateful to Tesa Young, Nicole Landry, Pat Reaux, Cynthia Muffolatto, and Anna Rodriguez for exceptional care over the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 3:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM. 