Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Guilbeau "Taunt Rit" Bourque. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Mrs. Rita "Taunt Rit" Guilbeau Bourque, 91, who passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Carpenter House. Fr. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral service. Reading from scripture will be Chloe Baudoin and Ray Bourque. Giftbearers will be Jill Baudoin and Lily Jackson. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Mrs. Bourque, a resident of Broussard, was the daughter of the late Ernest Guilbeau and the former Lawrence Gary. "Taunt Rit" enjoyed playing pokeno, dancing, shopping with her family and visiting the casino. Ms. Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Garcia and husband Eugene; grandchildren, Gregory Garcia and wife Lisa, Jamie Jackson and husband Chad, Tammy Bourque and fiance Chase Boutte; great-grandchildren, Emily Baudoin, Bailey Baudoin, Chloe Baudoin, Jill Baudoin, Emma Jackson, Madelyn Jackson, Lily Jackson; sister, Hazel Bourque; and brother, Fernest Guilbeau. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Bourque Sr.; sons, Clarence Bourque Jr. and Ronald Bourque; parents, Ernest and Lawrence Guilbeau; sister, Nella Miguez; and brothers, Ozeme Guilbeau, Willis Guilbeau, Roy Guilbeau, Joseph Guilbeau. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM and continue all night until the time of service the following Tuesday morning. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Monday evening in the funeral home by Mr. Voorhies Short. Pallbearers will be Greg Garica, Ray Bourque, Jake Bourque, Gene Garcia, Tammy Bourque, Jamie Jackson, Bailey Baudoin and Emily Baudoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Miguez, Chris Miller and Dallas Benoit. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Carpenter House and Ms. Pam Godeaux for the exceptional care given to Mrs. Bourque. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Mrs. Rita "Taunt Rit" Guilbeau Bourque, 91, who passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Carpenter House. Fr. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral service. Reading from scripture will be Chloe Baudoin and Ray Bourque. Giftbearers will be Jill Baudoin and Lily Jackson. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Mrs. Bourque, a resident of Broussard, was the daughter of the late Ernest Guilbeau and the former Lawrence Gary. "Taunt Rit" enjoyed playing pokeno, dancing, shopping with her family and visiting the casino. Ms. Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Garcia and husband Eugene; grandchildren, Gregory Garcia and wife Lisa, Jamie Jackson and husband Chad, Tammy Bourque and fiance Chase Boutte; great-grandchildren, Emily Baudoin, Bailey Baudoin, Chloe Baudoin, Jill Baudoin, Emma Jackson, Madelyn Jackson, Lily Jackson; sister, Hazel Bourque; and brother, Fernest Guilbeau. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Bourque Sr.; sons, Clarence Bourque Jr. and Ronald Bourque; parents, Ernest and Lawrence Guilbeau; sister, Nella Miguez; and brothers, Ozeme Guilbeau, Willis Guilbeau, Roy Guilbeau, Joseph Guilbeau. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM and continue all night until the time of service the following Tuesday morning. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Monday evening in the funeral home by Mr. Voorhies Short. Pallbearers will be Greg Garica, Ray Bourque, Jake Bourque, Gene Garcia, Tammy Bourque, Jamie Jackson, Bailey Baudoin and Emily Baudoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Miguez, Chris Miller and Dallas Benoit. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Carpenter House and Ms. Pam Godeaux for the exceptional care given to Mrs. Bourque. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 111 North Washington Street, Broussard, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 27 to July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close