Funeral services will be conducted for Rita Mae B. Broussard, 92, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A native of Franklin and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Broussard passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 6:30 a.m. at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia. She had a strong Catholic Faith and prayed the Rosary every morning. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She is survived by her children, Michael P. Broussard and Sandra Ann Broussard of New Iberia; her sister, Grace Buteau of Patoutville, her grandchildren, Chris Broussard, Brent Broussard, Leah Broussard, Shelly Broussard all of New Iberia, Janine Thibodeaux Hanson and her husband John of Fredericksburg, VA, Jared Thibodeaux of Dallas, TX and Jacob Thibodeaux of Houston, TX; her great grandchildren, Tate Froisy of New Iberia, Maddie Hanson, Lauren Hanson, Catherine Rose Hanson, Josey Hanson all of Fredericksburg, VA and Ashton Thibodeaux of Dallas and her pet dog, Honey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex J. Broussard; her parents, Phillip and Gladys Badeaux Broussard and her grandchild, Phillip Allison Broussard. Pallbearers will be Jacob Thibodeaux, Barry Buteau, Lannie Buteau, Joey Buteau, Brent Broussard and Dr. David Landry. You can sign the guest register book and or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.com. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019