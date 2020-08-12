Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Rita Mae Arceneaux, age 86, the former Rita Rideaux, who passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Arceneaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro. In her early years, she loved going to Metro Bingo and Evangeline Downs Racetrack on Monday evenings with her late husband. She had a love for the Casino as it was her favorite place to go, whether it was by bus or car. No stranger to the Carencro community, anyone that knew Mrs. "Rit", as she was called, can attest to the fact that if you passed by her house, you'd see her sitting outside either drinking a cup of coffee or maintaining her garden and ivory plants. She loved her morning coffee and gardening! She had an unconditional love for each and every one of her kids and grandkids in which she either babysat or practically raised. Saturday afternoon at 4pm was reserved for mass no matter what or who she was keeping at the time, you were going to church with her! Survivors include four sons, Daniel Paul Arceneaux, Nathan James Arceneaux and his wife, Lakersha, both of Carencro, Marcus Wayne Arceneaux, Sr. and his wife, Melanie, of Arnaudville, and Jonas Anthony Arceneaux, Sr. and his wife, Kitchia, of Lafayette; her five daughters, Helen Rose Arceneaux, Nanette Marie Arceneaux, Monica Ann Henry and her husband, Herbert, all of Carencro, Mary Elizabeth Prejean and her husband, Milton, of Lafayette, and Sharda Howard of Sunset; a nephew whom she loved and raised as her own, Stanford Rideaux; She will truly be remembered and missed by each and every one of her 30 grandchildren (Brandon, Cory, Jeramie, Lil Reg, Jordan, Bebe, Mia, Marquel, Lil Mawk, Cody, Da-Dawn, Mari, Keke, Doo baby, Kylie, Jermaine, Kia, Marita, Sherika, Lou, Tanny Rue, Pey Pey, Ramia, Darshon, Kaela, Todd, Shyra, Bethany, Ryan, and Mica) as she called them; fifty-three great grandchildren; and a host of friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clifton Arceneaux, Sr.; her parents, Antoine Rideaux and the former Laura Carmouche; one son, Joseph Clifton "Crabeye" Arceneaux, Jr.; four brothers, Frank Rideaux, Milton Rideaux, Paul Rideaux, Antoine Rideaux, Jr.; one sister, Marjorie Shelvin; and one great-great grandchild, Kyrie Ace Arvie. A rosary will be prayed at 8:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Active pallbearers will be Jeramie Jackson, Sr., Todd Arceneaux, Jeramie Jackson, Jr., Marcus Arceneaux, Jr., Nathaniel Savoy, Sr. and Reginald Cormier. Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Arceneaux, Marcus Arceneaux, Sr., Jonas Arceneaux, Sr., Daniel Arceneaux and Brandon Arceneaux. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
