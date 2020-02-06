Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Prejean. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Rita Prejean, age 93, who passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. David Rozas, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Church Point, will officiate at the services. Ms. Prejean was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of Bonne Mort Society and St. Anne Society. Survivors include one nephew, Russell Hernandez and his wife, Cynthia; four nieces, Linda Hernandez and her friend, Jeff Ardoin; Judy Hernandez, Dorothy Bergeron and Roma Prejean and her husband, Harold; seven great nephews, John Prejean and his wife, Jean, Scott Prejean and his wife, Julie, Merlin Lormand and his wife, Terry, Clayton Lormand and his wife, Tina, Kevin Lanerie and his wife, Patti, Shane Lanerie and his friend, Terra Saucier, and Devin Hernandez; two great nieces, Emily Guidry and her husband, Scott, and Shondell Hernandez; twelve great-great nephews, Ryon and Andrew Prejean, Grant and Jacob Prejean, Hunter and Zeke Lanerie, Landon and Kyler Lanerie, Taylor and Brody Guidry, Dylon Lormand and Treston Hernandez; and three great-great nieces, Mackinse, Chelse and Courtney Lormand. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ambroise Prejean and the former Josianne Guidry; one brother, Merlin Prejean and his wife, Nolie; one sister, Amy Hernandez and her husband, Emile and Nelson Bergeron; one nephew, Creighton Prejean; one niece, Merlis P. Lorman; one step niece, Charlene LeBlanc; one step great nephew, Robert LeBlanc; and grandparents, Joseph and Phileman Brasseaux Prejean and Arthur and Marcelite Arceneaux Guidry. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Rita Prejean, age 93, who passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. David Rozas, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Church Point, will officiate at the services. Ms. Prejean was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of Bonne Mort Society and St. Anne Society. Survivors include one nephew, Russell Hernandez and his wife, Cynthia; four nieces, Linda Hernandez and her friend, Jeff Ardoin; Judy Hernandez, Dorothy Bergeron and Roma Prejean and her husband, Harold; seven great nephews, John Prejean and his wife, Jean, Scott Prejean and his wife, Julie, Merlin Lormand and his wife, Terry, Clayton Lormand and his wife, Tina, Kevin Lanerie and his wife, Patti, Shane Lanerie and his friend, Terra Saucier, and Devin Hernandez; two great nieces, Emily Guidry and her husband, Scott, and Shondell Hernandez; twelve great-great nephews, Ryon and Andrew Prejean, Grant and Jacob Prejean, Hunter and Zeke Lanerie, Landon and Kyler Lanerie, Taylor and Brody Guidry, Dylon Lormand and Treston Hernandez; and three great-great nieces, Mackinse, Chelse and Courtney Lormand. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ambroise Prejean and the former Josianne Guidry; one brother, Merlin Prejean and his wife, Nolie; one sister, Amy Hernandez and her husband, Emile and Nelson Bergeron; one nephew, Creighton Prejean; one niece, Merlis P. Lorman; one step niece, Charlene LeBlanc; one step great nephew, Robert LeBlanc; and grandparents, Joseph and Phileman Brasseaux Prejean and Arthur and Marcelite Arceneaux Guidry. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close