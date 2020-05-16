Rita Davis passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 14, 2020 in her current hometown of Oviedo, Florida at the age of ninety-three years old. She is survived by her three sons, Shelby Davis, Jr. and his wife Terry of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Clark Davis and his wife Kristy of Long Beach, California, and Brett Davis and his wife Michelle of Lafayette, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Evan and Annelise Davis of Lafayette and Hunter and Heather Davis of Long Beach, and her sister Joan Montegut Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Shelby W. Davis, her parents, Lester Joseph Montegut and Carmen Bulliard Montegut, and her brother, Lester Montegut, Jr. Rita Davis was born in St. Martinville, Louisiana on October 7, 1926. She was the eldest of three children born to Lester and Carmen Montegut. Her father was an educator in St. Martin parish and was the superintendent of the parish for several years. This inspired her to become valedictorian of her graduating class and subsequently attend LSU earning a degree in business as well as a teaching certificate. After settling down in Lafayette, Louisiana and beginning a family, she truly embraced the joie de vivre of the Acadiana area and was well known by many as Ri-ta'. Anyone who met her did not forget her as she was larger than life and the last of the true southern grand dames. She was passionate about tourism and was the driving force of the industry by starting the Passe Partout touring company which led guests on tours of the fabulous Louisiana plantation homes and educated tourists about the culture. This led her to become the president of the Lafayette Louisiana Tourist Commission, being on the Board of Directors of the Greater Chamber of Commerce, member of Rotary Club and also to her major role in establishing what has come to be known as Festival Acadiens. Mardi Gras was another passion of hers as she was heavily involved with the Krewe of Troubadours and spent many hours planning and executing the pageantry that enhanced the season. In addition to her many community endeavors, she was a consummate professional in the area of financial planning. Upon her husband's retirement and their move to Oviedo, Florida, she continued her career and remained active in Rotary Club and other organizations. Her legacy will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service and interment will be conducted by the Reverend Hampton Davis with a memorial mass to be held at a later time. Personal condolences may be sent to the Davis family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.