January 30, 1953 - August 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held for Rita Young Roggentine at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel of Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Rev. Fr. Pete Smith will officiate the services. Interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas, LA. Mrs. Roggentine was a native of Opelousas, LA, and was a resident of Clovis, CA. She passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Clovis, CA. She was a devout Christian and had a strong faith in Jesus. She was a Deacon of Trinity Community Church, a Table Leader for Sisters 2 Sisters Bible studies, and a servant on the Memorial, Pastoral Care and All-Saints Teams. She also enjoyed serving in the church nursery, teaching special needs children in Sunday school and volunteering with Joni and Friends Respite Care. She shared an extravagant love of Jesus through outreach to people of all ages. Rita was happily married for 34 years to her loving husband, Vince Roggentine. Her family was her whole heart. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends. She loved the outdoors, regularly walking, hiking or bicycling. She was passionate about travel, always ready to see new places and meet new people. She is survived by her husband, Vince Roggentine of Clovis, CA; son, Robbie Perry and wife, Stormy of Springfield, LA; mother-in-law, Dee Krey of Clovis, CA; brothers, John W. Young and wife, Elizabeth of Baker, LA; and Abe Artigue of Krotz Springs; sister, Toni Artigue of Krotz Springs; brother-in-law, Greg Roggentine and wife, Jan of Sun City, AZ; sisters-in-law, Gayle Roggentine Rutherford and husband, Mike of Ocala, FL; Dawn Roggentine Fritz of Ocala, FL; and Patti Roggentine of Millington, Michigan; nieces, Rachel Deville and husband, Jeremy of Arnaudville, LA; Shannon Fritz Dockins and husband, Brad of Flushing, Michigan; Holly Faulkner and husband, Steven of Tucson, AZ; Shelly Rossetter and husband, Adam of Lakeland, FL; and Andrea Langan of Las Vegas, NV; and nephews: Kash Roggentine and wife, Nicky of Clio, Michigan; Kade Roggentine and wife, Kayla of Jenison, MI; Wesley Roggentine and wife, Xiao of Edmond, OK; Dilon Nall and wife, Danette of Opelousas, LA; Ray Fritz and wife Brenda of Davison, MI ; Ryan Fritz of Vancouver, WA; Chris Young and wife, Laney of Port Barre; Matt Langan of Marquette, MI; and Nick Langan and wife, Ankita of Waxhew, NC. She had several great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Rita will also be missed by her many beloved friends who are too numerous to list, she meant so much to everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, Rudolph O. Young; mother, Lucille Welch Artigue and stepfather, Joseph Sweeney Artigue; brothers, Ronald Young and Rudy O. Young; and brother-in-law, Vance Roggentine. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Pallbearers will be Vince Roggentine, Robbie Perry, Dilon Nall, Greg Roggentine, Kash Roggentine and Kade Roggentine. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made in honor of Rita to: Trinity Community Church Deacon's Fund 12168 N. Willow Ave. Clovis, CA 93619. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.