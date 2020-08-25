It is with heavy hearts that the family of Roanne Julia Guidry Broussard, 90, of Lafayette announces the passing of their cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother into heaven on August 21, 2020. Mrs. Broussard was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Murphy Broussard, her parents, Virginia and Placide Guidry, her brother, Dallas Guidry and her sisters, Margaret Lauzon, Ozite Allen and Jeanelle Hanks. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Broussard and Michael J. Broussard (Amy), six grandchildren, Christian Broussard (Kelli), Elizabeth Ladd (Stan), Kacy Theriot (Danny), Colby Broussard (fiancée Maggie), Kaly Duhon (Christopher) and Kathryn Joyce Broussard, and eight great grandchildren, Bradley and Emily Jumonville, Zachary Ladd, Matthew and Beckett Broussard, Jagger and Ryndi Theriot and Owen Duhon. Known as MawMaw or Mamou to those who loved her, Mrs. Broussard was born in Lake Arthur and reared in the Anders Cove area of Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana. She excelled in school while working long days on the family farm and helping to raise her brothers and sisters after the sudden death of her father. As full as her early life was MawMaw would be the first to tell you her life didn't really begin in earnest until she met and fell in love with the man of her dreams, Murphy Broussard. Theirs was a love story for the ages. From that day forward her life was filled with laughter, joy and the labor of love of raising her two sons, Christopher and Michael, whom she always referred to as "my boys" no matter how old they grew. Soon the Broussard home, first in New Iberia and then in Lafayette, became the center of the neighborhood. Family, friends, teenagers and later grandchildren and great grandchildren congregated at the Broussard household to share in the warmth, welcome and incredibly delicious food MawMaw offered to all. Her nickname was Mother Goose because children flocked around her. Sharp-witted and fun loving, MawMaw was always game for an adventure, travel, a day spent fishing or at the ballpark, or Sunday mornings dancing to Cajun music on the radio with her husband and sons. MawMaw committed her life to the care and comfort of her family, friends and neighbors and wiled away many an hour working on beautiful macramé, knit and hand sewn creations for her boys, newlyweds, newborn babies, school events and anyone in need. Those beautiful gifts and her loving presence will never be forgotten and will be carried with us always. From childhood and throughout her life MawMaw's deep and abiding love of the Lord was nurtured and strengthened. We are grateful in the knowledge that our dear MawMaw is in the loving arms of our Lord now and always. We will forever cherish the precious time we had with her on earth while looking forward to seeing her again in Heaven. Services for Mrs. Broussard will be conducted by Reverend Howard Blessing on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. by Brady Leblanc. Interment will follow the services in Calvary Cemetery. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.