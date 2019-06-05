Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Robert "Bobby" Broussard at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Garrett Savoie celebrating the mass. Interment will follow the services at Memorial Park Cemetery of New Iberia. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a recitation of the rosary by the Men's Rosary Group at 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of services at 2:00 pm. Mr. Broussard passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 7:05 pm at Bayou Shadows Rehabilitation Center of New Iberia. Mr. Broussard was highly respected and well loved. He has accomplished so many incredible triumphs throughout his life which his family is honored to share. Bobby is a proud graduate of New Iberia Senior High, Class of 1960. He was a very hard-working young man with a warrior's soul and the first sign of his hard work paying off was his success as a boxer during high school and into his adult life. His boxing career was nothing short of a legacy.He was awarded the Brinks Trophy in 1958 and the Southern A.A.U. Outstanding Boxer Award in 1965. He was also a five-time Golden Glove Champion throughout his years of boxing which gained him the respect of many. His athletic endeavors continued throughout his life but there are some incredible displays of honor that he never received an award for. His integrity in the ring has once led him to deny the judge's decision to crown him as champion, by refusing to receive the trophy as he knew in his heart, that his opponent had defeated him and handed him the trophy. His most recent accomplishment was in 2014 as he was inducted into the Louisiana Boxing Hall of Fame which has undoubtedly crowned him with a legacy that has made his family, friends and hometown all so very proud to have known and loved such a great man. Outside of boxing, some of his other hobbies included playing dominoes, cards and bowling. Bobby was an avid bowler for over 50 years and he once scored a perfect 300 game which was no surprise because Bobby had a passion for finding the sweet spot of everything he did in life. The same loyalty that he displayed in the ring also overflowed into his career, as he would retire from Texaco after decades of being an asset to his company. After his retirement he went to work for Dave's Quality Meats, but his most recent employment was at Sugar Oaks Golf Course where he enjoyed conversations with fellow golfers and played a round of golf from time to time. Although Bobby was very accomplished, he still made time for what mattered most, and that was his family. He enjoyed having "Get Togethers" and loving on his family. He was a diehard Saints and LSU fan and those that were closest to him will cherish the memories of his competitive nature. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to touch and inspire others even after he is peacefully laid to rest. He is survived by his son Donnie Broussard and partner Jeremy LaBiche of New Iberia, his daughter Cindy Broussard of New Iberia, his daughter Nikki Theriot and husband Kevin of New Iberia; his grandchildren Matthew Broussard, Brandon Broussard, Taylor Guidry, Thomas Guidry, Kristina Guidry, Tyson Rivet and Cole Theriot; his great-grandchildren Violet Guidry and Isla Guidry; his brothers Ricky and Richard Broussard; and his Aunt Rita Quibodeaux. 